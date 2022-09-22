Powdersville, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s Thursday and Let’s Eat, 7News food series highlighting local restaurants is back after Summer break.

Meet Owner Casey Livengood at his restaurant in Powdersville, Reubens Food Sports and Spirits. Reubens serves American classics like the Reuben sandwich, burgers and fries, drinks and more.

The restaurant is known for specialty items like fried ribs and more than 200 flavors of wings. Don’t forget favorites like the club and chili for lunch or to watch during the game. Reubens caters call (864) 509 6312 and speak to a manager. Their items are all ready to go for takeout as well.

Visit one of their locations at 11028 Anderson Rd, Piedmont, SC 29673 and 1083 S Batesville Rd, Greer, SC 29650

Visit them online at their website