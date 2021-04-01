Let’s Eat at Roma Italian Restaurant in Laurens

Laurens, S.C. (WSPA) This week on Let’s Eat Photojournalist Ryan Goodman and Reporter Christine Scarpelli take you to the city of Laurens, S.C. where believe it or not you can find incredible authentic Italian cuisine on the square downtown at Roma Italian Restaurant.

Yvan and Jennifer Yousseff run Roma offering indoor and outdoor seating as well as pizza and italian food.

Ivan said he was born in Syria and then moved to France to work in his uncle’s pizza shop when he was younger and that’s where many of this recipes come from .

Yousseff then moved to Laurens after living in Canada and Georgia and met his wife Jennifer the first week the restaurant was open. He said he was attracted to Laurens because of the beautiful building on the square downtown.

Ivan makes a chicken piccata for our cameras and Jennifer whiped up their signature drink the Roma martini with peach schnapps and vodka.

He said they sell a lot of lasagna and chicken Alfredo as well with fresh ingredients from their garden and local farmers.

Roma is open 7 days a week Mon-Fri 11-2 lunch and 4:30-9 for dinner. On Saturday 4:30-9 only for dinner and Sunday lunch only 11-2.