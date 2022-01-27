Let’s Eat at Ruffage in Pendleton, S.C.

Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s a humble white building off of U.S. Highway 76 but the food inside is far from it. Ruffage is open from 7 AM- 2:30 PM serving breakfast and lunch. Owners Jennifer Hawkins and Eric Omick have more than 50 years in restaurant and cooking experience combined.

The couple said they’d worked for other restaurants, many in the Greenville area, for what felt like forever and were excited to go out on their own starting Ruffage. They said the restaurant is located near some fast food options and they wanted to be a source for fresh food with real ingredients.

Ruffage features staples like the Reuben sandwich but with a twist, calling it the RUBYcon sandwich with homemade ingredients. They also feature BBQ shrimp and grits with a compound butter instead of a sauce. They cook their French toast bread pudding in loaves for customers to enjoy.

Ruffage is located at 6610 US-76, Pendleton, SC 29670, Wed-Sun 7-2:30