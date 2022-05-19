Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for Indian food made to your liking, Saffron Indian Cuisine is a great selection. Owner Sanjeev Aurora welcomes visitors for lunch and dinner 7 days a week.

The location makes incredible naan, traditional Indian dishes as well as their own sauces. Aurora grew up in Northern Italy so many of his recipes are from his family and his father, who operated a spice grinding and production business.

Aurora is happy to custom make dishes to account for allergies or those who don’t want to much heat in their meal. He can also offer Indian beer and wine at his restaurant on Woodruff Rd in Greenville. 1178 Woodruff Rd #16, Greenville, SC 29607

Saffron Indian Cuisine is open 7 days a week and closed Tuesday for lunch. The restaurant is open 11-2 and 4:30-9 or 9:30 on weekends.