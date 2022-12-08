Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – With over 130 flavors of wings and plenty of other selections on the menu, 7NEWS takes a trip to the city of Mauldin to visit Smokin Wings and Things.

It all started more than a decade ago when Pastor Jesse Canty received a smoker from his church congregation and began smoking meat in his garage.

Eventually, Canty’s wife was tired of smelling like smoke so he started a restaurant in Spartanburg and several other locations including Mauldin, which now outperforms the rest.

Canty sells wings, hot dogs, nachos, desserts, sides and homemade lemonade and tea.

Visit them Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 11 a.m. -10 p.m. and Noon – 7 p.m. on Sundays at 1054 East Butler Road.

Call (864) 558-0051 for any catering orders.