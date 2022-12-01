Landrum, S.C. (WSPA) – Authentic Thai food, a specialty sushi menu and a large selection of cocktails are what you can expect at Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining.

The restaurant opened in 2012 in Tryon. In May 2014, the location moved to 208 East Rutherford Street in Landrum.

Owners Mike and Joy Southern pride themselves on offering authentic Southeast Asian dishes with Japanese hibachi, specialty sushi and cocktails. Don’t forget to ask for the off menu sushi specials and lunch special dine-in menu.

Reservations are accepted and encouraged for large parties.

Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining is open during the following hours:

Sunday – Monday Closed

Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

For any further information, call Soulisa’s Fine Thai Dining at (864) 457-5318.