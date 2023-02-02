CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA)- Talk about a hometown staple!

Steamers Restaurant in Clinton has been open downtown for nearly two decades serving customer favorites and menu items from another old favorite dining spot, Red’s Burger Master.

Owner Brandon Page said he takes after his father, who cooked first at a local pharmacy in the 1940s at a restaurant later called Red’s Burger Master.

Page said he’s taken recipes from that restaurant and added a few new favorites after taking over Steamers.

Steamer’s first opened in 2004 and business has grown since Page took over in 2019.

Menu favorites include three-egg omelets, the customer-named Rat Hole, burgers, bird dogs and more.

Visit 104 Musgrove Street during the following hours:

Monday – Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Thursday – Friday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.