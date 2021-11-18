Let’s Eat at The Dandelion in Hendersonville, N.C.

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Good food supporting a good cause, The Dandelion has incredible southern staples for lunch and supports non-profit Safelight. Safelight provides assistance and services for survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Check Facebook for a menu photo daily.

The services are described by manager Ashley Osgood as free, confidential help for adults and children affected by domestic violence, sexual assault or child abuse. Services include a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter, advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, job training, and much more.

Osgood said many working at The Dandelion are survivors including head Chef Rosey Loch, who makes some of the most incredible shrimp and grits around. The pimento cheese sandwich with bacon and the pasta salad are other favorites and best sellers.

By eating at the restaurant, you’ll support services and help to fund a new building for the non-profit that will help provide office counselors, court advocates, and other desperately needed resources.

Donate to this non-profit here or eat at The Dandelion Mon-Fri 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at 127 5th Ave West, Hendersonville, N.C

Call The Dandelion to order catering, especially COVID safe boxed lunches at (828) 595-9365 including a sandwich, side and a beverage.