Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – A taste of international flare with hearty comfort food, The Deli Korner and Specialty shop in Spartanburg has something for everyone.

Open Monday – Friday, 10-4 brother and sister team Gerd and Christine Faulstich serve up authentic German and Swiss food with plenty of American options.

Much of their sauerkraut, meats and authentic ingredients are shipped in from overseas. The restaurant also has a specialty store where you can find German beer, chocolates and other specialty items.

They are most well known for their chef salad with famous dill dressing, Rueben and specialty sausages.

Pay them a visit at 1445 Fernwood Glendale Rd in Spartanburg or order to go by calling (864) 583-9518