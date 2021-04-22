Let’s Eat at The Farehouse

Taylors, S.C. (WSPA)- Southern comfort, with a fresh and local flair, The Farehouse restaurant in Taylor’s is community focused and owners Cristy and Michael Marut want to make sure you are well fed and happy during your visit to Taylor’s Mill.

Michael and Cristy create the menu every week together and love to incorporate food from a 200 mile radius. They love to get creative and make their customers happy.

The Farehouse was an old mill. It was called a huge Southern Bleachery where raw materials were turned into fancy goods and workers lived and worked here too.

Marut said he likes to treat customers like family and recommends they make reservations to make sure they have the best experiences.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday. Tues through Sat 11:30- 9 and Sunday brunch 11-3. Indoor and Outdoor dining is available.

