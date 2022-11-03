Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a restaurant specializing in chicken plates and sandwiches flavored to your liking.

Flock Shop in Spartanburg serves Nashville hot chicken and deep South sides like mac and cheese, collard greens, hush puppies and more.

Enjoy cocktails like their famous bloody Mary with chicken and bacon along with sandwiches like the down south with chicken, bacon and pimento cheese.

A favorite is the half bird. It has huge pieces of chicken, fried or grilled, with Alabama white sauce. General Manager Kyle Busbee said the Flock Shop is in an old Crown filling station which highlights Hub City Hospitality’s concept of turning something old into something new and keeping several highlights of the original flare.

Visit them at 970 South Pine Street during the following hours:

Tuesday – Thursday

11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday

11:00 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday

10:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday

10:00 am – 9:00 pm

For more information call the Flock Shop at (864) 707-2470 or send an email.