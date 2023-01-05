FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s one of the few authentic soda shops still open in our area and serves hundreds of people daily for breakfast and lunch.

The Fountain is located in Smith’s Drugs at 139 E. Main Street Forest City.

The restaurant serves visitors and regulars, even some families who have eaten at The Fountain for decades. The gift shop, pharmacy and home health business are attached to the restaurant.

You can pick your favorite booth or table and settle in for their famous omelets, pancakes, coffee, bagels, or sandwiches and melts for lunch.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with breakfast until 10:30 a.m.

The restaurant is known for its family atmosphere and cheap but delicious food.

