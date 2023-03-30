STARR, S.C. (WSPA)- There’s a restaurant a few minutes outside of Anderson with the inside scoop on home cooking.

The Gray House, owned by Kathy Thomas Stone, is known for its $10 lunch specials and homemade desserts.

Stone started the restaurant 36 years ago when her husband passed away after a farming accident.

She told 7NEWS she wanted a job where she could raise her two sons and be close to home.

Visit The Gray House Tuesdays – Sundays at 111 Stones Throw Avenue.

Stone caters and hosts events as well.

To make a reservation for Friday, Saturday or Sunday night call (864) 352-6778