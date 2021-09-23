Let’s Eat at the Little Biscuit Barn in Honea Path

HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s a small red barn on Main Street in Honea Path cranking out some massive biscuits for you to enjoy!

Owners Staci Cannon and her sister Traci are there at 4 a.m. making biscuits from scratch. You can pair them with gravy, cheese, bacon, country ham, local sausage and many more options.

There’s a $4.99 breakfast special where you can get eggs your way, grits, sausage and a biscuit with a drink.

The large biscuits can be ordered at the drive thru as well. Visit their facebook page for more information.

