Let’s Eat at The Mill House and Good Times Brewing

Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA)- Uptown Greenwood has a food and drink spot that’s not to be missed. The Mill House and Good Times Brewery serves customers all year long.

Owner Gianpeaolo Bonaca said it all started with his father. Years ago he had a dream of cooking pizza in an authentic brick oven.

Bonaca’s father passed so he decided to build it on his own. He began cooking pizza’s for friends and family at his home in the mill village nearby downtown Greenwood and then the idea of creating a restaurant took shape.

The Mill House was the first place established downtown and they serve pizza in a large brick oven that heats up to more than 700 degrees to cook specialty pizzas 7 days a week.

Then Good Times brewing took shape, focusing on craft beer with more than a dozen original brews made right here in downtown Greenwood.

Good Times brewing also has a large event space upstairs hosting yoga sessions, wedding parties and events. There’s a full menu featuring cocktails and gourmet tacos when specified as well.

Greenwood hosts the Festival of Flowers in June and Discovery BBQ and Blues festival in July.

The Mill House is famous for their Pauley’s preferred supreme pizza, a Titus meat lovers version and features many others.

Don’t miss Chef Toby Braso specialty food features like pork belly and mango salsa tacos

Coming up on Friday May 29, enjoy a beer dinner at Good Times Brewing where you can taste several specially brewed beers for the dinner and food to match.