Let’s Eat at The Pharmacy in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A local Spartanburg café is serving specialty and house blend coffee as well as breakfast and lunch selections.

Little River Roasting has four locations in Spartanburg. The Pharmacy is located in the Montgomery building downtown.

The Pharmacy name comes from an old soda fountain and sandwich shop/pharmacy on the other side of the building. It was there around the 1940’s, said Abigail Hoffman with Little River Roasting.

The owner wanted to mimic it, she said, by serving third wave specialty coffee and focusing on new brewing techniques to highlight the coffee and where it came from.

Some season features here for fall include the sweet potato soufflé, Everything nice cold brew with brown sugar and clove and the apple pie affogato with apples and ice cream.

The pharmacy is open Monday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.