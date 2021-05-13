Let’s Eat at The Pita House

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- An incredible Middle Eastern treat nestled in the heart of Greenville County, The Pita House brings Middle Eastern cuisine to the community.

The restaurant was started by three brothers Zuhair, Nazih, and Ziad looking to live the American dream and serve the community of Greenville, fresh, preservative-free food from their homeland in Israel.

Homemade pita, hummus and their famous falafel are just three of the staples the place is known for. There are gourmet desserts and even a store connected to the restaurant where you can purchase authentic mediterranean and Middle Eastern groceries.

Order to go or stop by the restaurant in person for fresh ingredients. Co-owner Ziad said you can even buy some pitas to take home and freeze for a couple months and they will puff right back up like they cook in their custom made oven shipped in from Israel.

Pita House is located at 495 S. Pleasantburg Drive #B Greenville, SC and contact them at (864) 271-9895

Pita House restaurant is open Monday through Saturday 11-8

The store is open 9-8 Monday – Saturday

Visit their website for menu and more information