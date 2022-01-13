Let’s Eat at Upcountry Provisions Bakery and Bistro

Travelers Rest, S.C. (WSPA) – Nestled on State Park road is a scratch made kitchen looking to match good food and community.

Upcountry Provisions Bakery and Bistro opened in 2011 and has been serving customers cinnamon rolls, brownies and other homemade pastries as well as sandwiches and soups every since.

Cinnamon rolls are made with croissant dough and rolled to perfection to be baked the morning they’re served. Sandwiches are served with homemade sides and named after local landmarks.

The restaurant offers dine in, outdoor dining and take-out options and looks to offer a community gathering spot where hikers can have a meal after coming from nearby mountains or recreators on the Swamp Rabbit Trail can stop in for a snack.

The restaurant is open Mon-Sat from 7:30 AM- 7 PM