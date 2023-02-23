Spindale, N.C. (WSPA-TV) -Sandwiches, salads and specials is what owner Wayne Rollins offers at his roadside restaurant.

All meals are prepared for to-go.

Wayne’s Lunchbox has been open for four years.

Rollins previously operated a cafeteria for eight years.

Rollins said he began cooking with his grandmother in the Spindale area when he was young.

He said most of the recipes he uses in the restaurant come from his family.

Enjoy daily specials including the cheeseburger sub, Rueben, and Spindale Philly.

There are also evening specials including pork chops, baked ham, calabash chicken, fried flounder and hamburger steak.

Wayne’s Lunchbox is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The restaurant also caters for events.

For more information call (828) 395-2225 or contact them through their Facebook page.