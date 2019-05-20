News

Letter 'C' returned to Tiger Sports Shop in downtown Clemson

Posted: May 20, 2019 12:52 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 03:34 PM EDT

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) - The "C" is back in Clemson!

The owner of Tiger Sports Shops told 7News that someone returned the letter "C," which was taken from the store's marquee on College Avenue.

The owner said the stolen letter was found Monday morning on top of the marquee.

While it was gone, the store put a joke on the sign, asking "Did you 'C' the shenanigans?"

Tiger Sports Shop has been a staple of downtown Clemson for more than 60 years.

 

