Libertarian Presidential Candidate Jo Jorgensen to visit Greenville on Sunday

by: WSPA Staff

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Libertarian Presidential Candidate Dr. Jo Jorgensen will visit Greenville on Sunday Aug. 16.

Dr. Jo Jorgensen, 2020 Presidential candidate, is meeting supporters on her ‘Real Change For Real People’ campaign tour. Her campaign bus will be stopping in front of the Peace Center in downtown Greenville at 3 p.m.

According to the campaign website, she will take questions following remarks at the outdoor event.

Jorgensen is concluding her 16-day, 20-city campaign bus tour that took the Libertarian presidential nominee through the midwest and southeast.

