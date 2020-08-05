Lice cases on the rise amidst pandemic, upstate medical professionals weigh in on cause

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It has become a growing trend nationally that is being seen here in the upstate, head lice. According to Lice Clinics of America, they saw an increase of 25% in lice activity from April to May nationally. Medical professionals told 7 News the pandemic could be to blame.

Another busy day at Reidville Road Pharmacy.

Since the pandemic began, Pharmacist Manish Chomal told us certain products have been flying off the shelves, that includes lice treatment.

“We have seen some spike in those cases,” said Owner/Pharmacist at Reidville Road Pharmacy in Spartanburg, Manish Chomal.

Chomal told us more people are coming in, looking for ways to get rid of it. It’s a trend that Heather Purtle with Lice Clinics of America in the upstate started tracking shortly after the home quarantining started.

“It times out beautifully with end of school, people going home before they realized it invaded their home,” said the Owner of Lice Clinics of America in the upstate, Heather Purtle.

She said more people are home, sharing things that could add to the spread like pillows and blankets. What makes it more difficult, she told us spotting the issue can be tricky. On top of that, people of all ages are at risk.

“The bugs themselves can be hard to find but if you get the nit against a white sheet of paper, it will always show up as some shade of brown,” Purtle told us.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent lice is never share things that touch your head like combs or towels. Plus, as you’re home during this pandemic, you’re urged to avoid beds, pillows or couches that have been in contact with an infested person.

That pharmacist we talked to told us, the over the counter treatment typically cures the problem fairly quickly. However if it doesn’t, the owner at the Lice Clinics of America in the upstate said they have additional treatment options.

