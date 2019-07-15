Lidl wooden toy recalled due to possible choking hazard

(WSPA) – A wooden toy sold at a grocery store chain has been recalled due to a choking hazard.

According to a Consumer Product Safety Commission news release, Lidl voluntarily recalled the Playtive Junior Wooden Grasping Toy on July 11, saying the wheels on the toy can detach and release small parts, posing a choking hazard to children.

The toy is in the shape of an elephant and has four blue wheels on the bottom, and a space in the hollowed out in the middle of the toy.

According to the release, the model number on the toy is HG04414 and is located on the bottom on the toy.

The toy was sold in sore in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York from March 2019 through May 2019 for about $4.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone who purchased the toy should stop using the toy and return it to any Lidl store for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Lidl toll-free at 844-747-5435 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. or online at www.lidl.com and click on “Product Recalls.”