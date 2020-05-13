Lieutenant governor eyes June 15 return of Ga. lawmakers

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, left, sparks as Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell looks on the floor of the Georgia State Senate Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s lieutenant governor is saying “Not so fast” on a proposed June 11 restart for the General Assembly.

Geoff Duncan released a statement Wednesday saying he wants the session to restart on June 15 to give time for lawmakers to get tested for COVID-19 after June 9 primary elections.

Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston must agree on a date for the session to resume.

Both are Republicans, but Ralston has advocated for June 11. Lawmakers also are hearing more about the financial picture.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s budget director is repeating earlier estimates that Georgia will spend $1 billion or more of its $2.7 billion in savings to cover shortfalls in the current budget.