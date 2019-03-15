Life Lessons from the Triple Crown of Hiking

During the month of March CBS 42 is celebrating Women's History Month by spotlighting women across Alabama who have or are making a major impact. Tuscaloosa Police officer Lillie Leatherwood is making a difference in her community.
From her moving performance in “The Help,” to her Oscar-winning role in “How to Get Away with Murder,” Viola Davis has climbed to the top of the list of Hollywood heavyweights. But before she ever walked the red carpet, she walked the halls of Central Falls High School.
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is unquestionably the most powerful woman in America. She was the first woman to be voted speaker of the House, and when Democrats reclaimed the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, the first to return to that position.