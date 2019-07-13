Light for Liberty vigil held in Upstate

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Across the county and in the “Upstate a Light” for Liberty vigil was held on Friday.

Dozens gathered to peacefully protest their first amendment rights in Greer.

“Why are you out here today?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“I’m out here because there are children living in cages and it’s not okay,” Vittoria Swalm said. “I’m an American and I don’t believe that’s right.”

“We are here because of the atrocities that are being perpetrated at the border right now. Daily we are getting these images of children in cages,” said Wendy Conte, the event organizer.

The group took part in the national vigil. It was held at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Office in Greer.

“Why do you feel the need to be here at this vigil?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“Because I think what is going down at the border in atrocious,” said Gary Webber.

Vigils were planned in every major city across the country. Conte says she wants the vigil to raise awareness about the challenges faces by refugees.

“What is the message tonight?” Asked 7News Reporter Stefany Bornman.

“It’s going to be talking about putting an end to this,” Conte said. “Us as human we need to care for other humans.”

Several speakers shared their thoughts on the crisis that they say is happening at the border.

“People of the Muslim faith people of the Jewish faith. People who have been to the detention centers,” Conte said.

Organizers say they hope this event prompts change from lawmakers.

“What is going on is totally contrary to the values of this country,” Webber said.

