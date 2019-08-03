Lightning strike causes house fire in Duncan, officials say

DUNCAN, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate homeowner is counting her blessings despite a lightning strike that left her family without a home.

According to the Reidville Fire Department, lightning hit a home in River Falls Plantation right before 7 p.m. on Thursday.

On Friday, crews were in and out of Shinoo Rana’s home boarding up the ceiling. Tarps covered the furniture, but the smell of smoke still lingered.

Just hours before, Rana watched 7 years of her life go up in flames.

“Lightning struck the house and there was a fire,” she told 7News.

Fire officials believe the lightning strike ignited a massive blaze in the attic, which set off the home security alarm. Rana tells 7News that’s how she learned about the fire at her home.

“When I came there were firetrucks all over and I could see smoke. The house was on fire,” she said.

Rana says as she watched firefighters battle the blaze all she could think about was her beloved dogs, Cookie and Lucky, trapped inside.

But her daughter’s best friend, who lives nearby, spared Rana’s family from more heartache.

“I was grateful to her friend who went in and took the dogs out in time,” Rana said.

Firefighters were able to save some irreplaceable family memories.

“What were the pictures of?” Asked 7News.

“My children and a painting done by my mother. So that was very precious to me,” Rana told 7News. “So I’m glad that was saved.”

Despite the extensive water damage throughout the house, Rana is looking at the positive.

“God saved us by sending us and keeping us all out so there was no loss of life,” Rana said.

Rana says she’s grateful for the support she’s received from neighbors and friends.

If you are interested in helping Rana’s family you can contact her via email at ShinooSab@hotmail.com