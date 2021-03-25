Lightning strike causes house fire on Tucson Drive in Berea

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) – A house fire in Berea was caused by a lightning strike on Thursday.

The fire happened on Tucson Drive off of Hunts Bridge Road. Berea Fire, Duncan Chapel Fire and Greenville EMS responded to the scene.

Fire crews said a loud boom was heard in the area. People living inside the home were cooking and when their propane tank on the back porch exploded. The residents are okay but some animals died, according to fire crews.

  • A house fire was caused by a lightning strike in Berea on Thursday. (WSPA)
The fire is now contained and officials say it was caused by a lightning strike, according to Berea Fire Chief Gary Brock.

Severe weather moved through our area, including Greenville County. Tornado warnings have since expired.

