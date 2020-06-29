Limestone College name change to university to go in effect July 1

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Limestone College will soon go by a new name: Limestone University.

According to a news release from the college, the South Carolina Senate recognized the college’s name change to Limestone University, following a motion by Sen. Harvey Peeler.

The Senate also recognized and honored the school’s 175th anniversary, as well as the college’s contribution to higher education in the state.

According to the release, Limestone College will officially change it’s name to Limestone University on Wed., July 1.