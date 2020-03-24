Limestone College to make SAT, ACT test scores optional for Fall 2020 admission consideration

1  of  5
by: WSPA Staff

Photo courtesy of Limestone College

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Limestone College officials announced Tuesday that they will be making SAT and ACT test scores optional for admission consideration for Fall 2020.

According to the news release, officials with Limestone College, soon to be Limestone University, decided to make the change for first-year students after SAT and ACT tests were suspended due to the concern of the spread of coronavirus.

“These are unprecedented times, and our primary goal in making this temporary change is to make sure that all qualified applicants to Limestone have an equal opportunity for admission consideration,” Limestone College President Dr. Darrell Parker said. “Students looking to come to Limestone will be not be disadvantaged by their inability to take the SAT or ACT due to testing postponements and cancellations. At Limestone, we understand the obstacles high school students are facing, and we want to ensure them that they will still be able to pursue their degree. The current circumstances are out of their control, so the lack of test scores will not be held against them.”

According to the release, the test-optional policy for Fall 2020 admission consideration applies to both domestic and international student, and is effective immediately.

Limestone College officials said the change does not waive any National Collegiate Athletic Association test score requirements for athletic eligibility.

For more information, visit www.limestone.edu.

