Limestone College volleyball players help save woman’s life

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – 7 News spoke with some volleyball players at Limestone College who took time to volunteer this week and helped save a woman’s life because of it.

On a normal Monday, you’d find Limestone College volleyball players heading to class or lifting weights. But, this past Monday, in memory of Martin Luther King, Jr., the team volunteered to deliver meals to folks in Cherokee County.

“We went up to her door, and the directions on the paper said that the door would be unlocked and we could just go in and sit the food on the kitchen table; but the door was locked, so we were knocking,” Freshman volleyball player, Abbey Baker, said.

Abbey Baker and her teammates spent the day off from class volunteering in their community. She and two other Limestone athletes, Madison Ford and Catherine Hickey, were running a delivery route for Meals on Wheels in Cherokee County when they got to a house with no answer at the door.

“We looked through the window, and she was on the ground and couldn’t get the door unlocked,” Baker said.

The woman’s blood sugar had sky-rocketed, and she couldn’t move or communicate with the women at the door.

Instead of panicking, the volleyball players did exactly what they were supposed to do.

“They called me and they said, ‘We have a situation that’s strange,'” Assistant Director of Cherokee County Meals on Wheels, Jennifer Robbins, said.

Jennifer Robbins had the woman’s emergency contact information and immediately called her family.

A family member quickly arrived at the woman’s home, and she was taken to the hospital.

Robbins told 7 News she’s grateful for the quick thinking of the volleyball players.

“If she had not been found for several hours, it could’ve gotten worse,” Robbins said.

Some players told 7 News they believe there was some divine intervention, putting them in the right place at the right time. They told us this was the first time in years that Limestone College didn’t have class on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and Meals on Wheels wasn’t planning on delivering food on the holiday until Limestone offered to help.

“That lady could’ve passed away; so, I definitely believe it was God’s plan for us to be there,” Baker said.

Robbins said, while the organization’s goal is to feed their clients, another part of the job is checking to make sure they’re okay; and she said this incident was a prime example of why their job is so important.

“It’s more than a meal, because we see so many people who may not see anyone but their driver,” she said. “We don’t know, sometimes, what we’re going to see.”

And, even though the incident was a little scary, the volleyball players said they’re going to be doing some more volunteering in the near future because of it.

“It’s just special,” Senior Middle Hitter, Madison Ford, said. “You don’t get an opportunity to really do anything like that.”

“We can see the impact we had because of volunteering,” Baker added.

The woman in this incident is now back home and doing okay. She and her family said they’re grateful for Meals on Wheels and especially the Limestone volleyball players who helped save her life.