Limestone professor talks social media sense to avoid a bad online reputation

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- Limestone University Professor of Professional Communications Randy D. Nichols said it’s not wise to be making big mistakes online, because the internet never forgets.

Nichols means that it’s very hard to erase something you post online, especially if it’s negative and can impact your future.

Nichols said there is professional software that many employers, coaches, university professionals and the like use, to vet people they’re looking to hire or accept.

Posting criminal activity, derogatory words, sexually explicit material or curse words can harm your ability to get a job or could cause you to be reprimanded or disciplined.

Nichols recommends typing your name into a search engine to see what the top results are. If they are negative he recommends deleting or removing anything on social media or online that you’ve posted.

If it’s not something that can be removed, he recommends posting more positive material to force the negative information off the top of the search results.

Contact Dr. Nichols: rnichols@limestone.edu or RhetoricSoup.com