Limestone University enforces COVID rules, has off-campus quarantine site

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Most colleges in our area have welcomed students back on campus, but what happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19, or if a student isn’t following the school’s health and safety guidelines?

7 News went to Limestone University in Gaffney to find out.

“For the most part, I’ve noticed the students are following the guidelines very well. It’s going well in classes,” President of Limestone University Dr. Darrell Parker said. “It looks to me like everything is really running surprisingly well. We were ready for it to be much worse and, so far, we’re coming in on the low end of our expectations, in terms of numbers, which means the campus is managing it.”

When walking on the campus of Limestone University, you’ll see most students wearing their masks and practicing social distancing.

“The main thing I’m saying to my students right now is ‘Thank you,'” Dr. Parker said. “They are making this work.”

But the university is still keeping a close eye on COVID, and they’re randomly screening students to get a better idea of the number of cases they may have.

“Every week, about 125 students are tapped on the shoulder and sent to get the COVID test,” Dr. Parker said.

If a student tests positive, they’re taken to a designated quarantine area off campus.

“We have an off-site location where we can isolate them,” Parker said. “They get meals delivered, they have their laptops and can still work on their classes, but they’re not a part of the campus population.”

The college then works to find out who else may have come into contact with the student.

Those students will be asked to quarantine in their residence halls.

The university has had at least three students who’ve had to quarantine so far.

If students don’t follow the campus’s COVID-related guidelines, or if they don’t quarantine when asked to, they will be sent home and will have to take their classes online.

“For example, we had one student who was told to isolate in a room and we found out she slipped out. So, she gets to spend the rest of her time at home until her quarantine period is over,” Dr. Parker said.

As for social gatherings and parties, Limestone’s president says there will be consequences for putting others at risk.

If the appropriate safety measures are not in place, students could be sent home for the remainder of the semester.

He said they’re asking their ‘Saints’ to be just that.

“You need to protect the rest of campus,” Parker said. “You aren’t going to be able to stay here and participate if you don’t follow the rules.”

The University told 7 News they have planned structured student activities, where safety measures will be in place, and they are encouraging students to take advantage of those events.