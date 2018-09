RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) - Vendors in western North Carolina are hoping to cash in on an economic boost from tourists attending the FEI World Equestrian Games in Polk County.

RC Market Days brings artists, craftsmen, and collectors together for a family-friendly event.

It's happening September 14th - 16th at 1495 US 74-ALT in Spindale.

You can find out more and see posts from vendors here.