4th of July fireworks shows, events in Upstate

ClemsonFest 2019
- The 26th Annual ClemsonFest will be held on July 3 from 5 to 10 p.m., located at 1569 Eighteen Mile Road in Central. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by Carolina Coast Band. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per carload. Click for more details.
Fountain Inn
- Fountain Inn’s All American Blast will be held on Thursday, July 4 from 4 to 10 p.m. at 110 Depot St. in Fountain Inn. The celebration will include kids entertainment, food, beverages and a fireworks show.
Greenville
- Wells Fargo Red, White & Blue Festival will take place on Thursday, July 4 in downtown Greenville on Main Street from Broad Street to Augusta Street. The free event will be held from 5 to 10 p.m. and will feature live music on two stages, as well as have food and beverage vendors on-hand. Fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m. Click for more details.
Greer
- Greer Freedom Blast will be held Saturday, June 29 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Greer City Park. Fireworks are set to start around 10 p.m. Click for more details.
Pickens
- Fourth of July celebration will be held at the Pickens Amphitheater from 7-10 p.m. The Jake Bartley Band will be there to entertain the crowd. Fireworks are also planned for the event. Click for more details.
Seneca
- City of Seneca’s 4th of July Celebration. Festivities start at 6 p.m. featuring entertainment by The O’Kaysions and the Wobblers. Fireworks to start at sunset. Click for more details.
Simpsonville
- Celebrate Simpsonville will be held at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Click for more details.
Spartanburg
- City of Spartanburg’s Red, White & Boom celebration will take place on July 4thstarting at 6 p.m. with the Presentation of Colors by American Legion Post 28 and National Anthem performed by 7News’ Diane Lee. Admission to the festivities is $5 and children 6 and under are free. The fireworks show starts 9:35 p.m. Click for more details.
Williamston
- Town of Williamston Freedom Celebration and Fireworks will be held on Saturday, June 29. Live music will take place at Mineral Spring Park from 7 to 9 p.m. and fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m. at the ball fields behind Town Hall. Click for more details.