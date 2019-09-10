6 precincts to move to new polling locations in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Anderson County’s Board of Voter Registration and Elections said six precincts are moving to new polling locations to ensure accessibility for people with disabilities.

“We are required to ensure that every polling place is accessible to persons with disabilities by elections starting in 2019 and that all voters have ease of accessing the polls.” Katy Smith, executive director, said.

The following precincts will have new polling locations:

Belton Annex- Precinct 111 — will now be located at the City of Belton Community and Recreation Center, located at 700 Blue Ridge Ave. in Belton, SC 29627

Anderson 3/1- Precinct 078 — will now be at the Anderson County Library, located at 300 N. McDuffie St. in Anderson, SC 29621

Five Forks – Precinct 027 — will now be at Mountain Spring Baptist Church-East Campus, located at 1109 Mountain Springs Road in Anderson, SC 29621

La France – Precinct 043 — the new location will be at LaFrance Church of God, located at 265 Old Anderson Road in Pendleton, SC 29670

Anderson 2/1 – Precinct 075 — the new location will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 209 Broad St. in Anderson, SC 29621

Anderson 2/2- Precinct 077 — will now be at Calhoun Academy of the Arts, located at 1520 E. Calhoun St. in Anderson, SC 29621

“Every effort is being made to let voters within these precincts know that their polling location has changed,” Smith said.

According to the release, new voter registration cards were set to be mailed out starting on Aug. 30, and will contain new polling location and addresses, as well as a statement of notification.

Anyone with questions about their precinct can visit www.scvotes.org and click on “Check My Voter Registration,” as well as can call the Anderson County Board at 864-260-4035.