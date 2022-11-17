Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate hosts their 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally Thursday night in Greenville.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate is an organization that supports and fosters one-to-one mentoring relationships that help youth reach their full potential.

The 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate.

The event will include the following:

Live drum line to generate the Pep Rally spirit

Delicious tailgating food and drink with guests voting to choose Tasty Tailgate Champions

Photos and autographs with Carolina and Clemson players and mascots

Amazing auction items and fierce bidding

Music, dancing, and so much more

Head to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate website to learn more: bbbsupstate.com