GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate hosts their 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally Thursday night in Greenville.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate is an organization that supports and fosters one-to-one mentoring relationships that help youth reach their full potential.

The 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate.

The event will include the following:

  • Live drum line to generate the Pep Rally spirit 
  • Delicious tailgating food and drink with guests voting to choose Tasty Tailgate Champions 
  • Photos and autographs with Carolina and Clemson players and mascots 
  • Amazing auction items and fierce bidding 
  • Music, dancing, and so much more 

Head to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate website to learn more: bbbsupstate.com