GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate hosts their 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally Thursday night in Greenville.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate is an organization that supports and fosters one-to-one mentoring relationships that help youth reach their full potential.
The 14th Annual Carolina-Clemson Pep Rally is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate.
The event will include the following:
- Live drum line to generate the Pep Rally spirit
- Delicious tailgating food and drink with guests voting to choose Tasty Tailgate Champions
- Photos and autographs with Carolina and Clemson players and mascots
- Amazing auction items and fierce bidding
- Music, dancing, and so much more
Head to the Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Upstate website to learn more: bbbsupstate.com