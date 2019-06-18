Champions for a Cause

Greer is uniting for a special football game to help two beloved community members. Champions for a Cause will benefit Coach Travis Perry and firefighter Kevin Holtzclaw. The game starts at 7 pm Saturday, June 22 at Dooley Field and will raise funds for both men who have been battling life-threatening illnesses.
Champions for a Cause donations can also be made via Paypal at hvjust4jesus@gmail.com or online at https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/196550

