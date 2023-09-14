For maximum portability, opt for a sling that will fit inside your diaper bag when folded so you can have it with you wherever you go.

(WSPA) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers to immediately stop using certain sling carriers because they do not comply with the federal safety standard for sling carriers and infants can fall out of them or suffocate.

The sling carriers were sold on several websites including Walmart.com, Amazon.com and Trendyhousehold.com and could also have been sold by unidentified retailers. The sling carriers do not include any brand name labeling. Due to the absence of labeling, consumers should review their purchase history to determine if their sling carrier is one identified in the table below affected by this warning.

CPSC testing revealed that the sling carriers fail to meet the federal safety standard for sling carriers, including requirements for structural integrity and occupant retention, posing a fall hazard to babies. Additionally, the sling carriers pose a suffocation hazard because they fail to meet the federal safety standard’s requirements for restraint systems as the waist restraint can be used without the crotch restraint. Further, there are no warnings or instructional literature providing information to caregivers about keeping the baby’s face clear to prevent suffocation or safe positioning to prevent the baby from curling into a position with their chin resting on or near their chest. Sling carriers manufactured after January 30, 2018 are subject to the mandatory federal safety standard.

The firms have not been responsive to CPSC’s request for a recall.

The sling carriers are designed to be worn by an adult to carry an infant. The carriers include an adjustable shoulder strap, black plastic buckle, and black hook-and-loop waist and crotch restraint. The exterior is solid navy fabric, and the interior colors and patterns vary. The following products, including the brands and product descriptions were found in the online listings. The brand name is not listed on the products.

