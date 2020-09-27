DHEC announces free COVID-19 testing sites in Upstate

(WSPA) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Sunday they will be sponsoring free COVID-19 testing throughout several sites in the Upstate.

DHEC-sponsored testing is always no-cost and open to anyone regardless of symptoms. Pre-registering is recommended. Get your results within 72 hours. Visit scdhec.gov/gettested.

DHEC recommends monthly testing for those who are routinely around others and unable to socially distance.

Free DHEC Testing Dates and Sites in Upstate:

• September 28 and September 30 through October 2 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Greenville County Testing Site (352 Halton Road, Greenville)



• September 28, September 30, and October 2 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Laurens County Health Department (93 Human Services Road, Laurens)



• October 1 from 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at Laurens County Health Department (93 Human Services Road, Laurens)



• September 28 through October 2 from 8 a.m.-3:00 p.m. at Anderson County Health Department (220 McGee Road, Anderson)



• September 28 and October 2 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Pickens County Health Department (200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens)



• September 30 from 9:30 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. at Abbeville County Health Department (905 West Greenwood Street, Abbeville)



• September 30 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at McCormick County Health Department (204 Highway 28, McCormick)



• September 30 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Seneca Health Department (609 North Townville Street, Seneca)



• October 1 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at Seneca Health Department (609 North Townville Street, Seneca)



• October 1 from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Greenwood Health Department (1736 Main St S, Greenwood)



• October 3 from 9 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. at Union County Health Department (115 Thomas St, Union)



• October 3 from 9 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Cherokee County Health Department (400 South Logan Street, Gaffney)

Partner Testing Events

Some of these partner events may require a cost, prescreening for symptoms, a referral, or an appointment. DHEC provides as much as this information as possible online at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

• September 30, 2 p.m.-7 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Abel Baptist Church, 150 Abel Rd, Clemson, SC (Pickens County)



• September 30, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF-Regional Healthcare, Laurens Exchange Club, 137 Fairgrounds Rd, Laurens, SC



• September 30, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Carolina Health Centers, Mims Recreation and Community Center #3, 2458 SC Hwy 81, McCormick, SC



• October 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., sponsored by Healthy Me Healthy SC, Blue Ridge Community Center, 315 Holland Ave, Seneca, SC (Oconee County)



• October 1 (Inclement weather date: October 8), 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare, Victoria Arms, Greer Housing Authority, 103 School Street, Greer, SC



• September 28 and October 1, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., sponsored by SELF Regional Healthcare, Greenwood Medical Park, 303 West Alexander Avenue, Greenwood



• September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, The Bank at First Baptist Church, 200 North Limestone Street, Gaffney



• September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m., sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Union Medical Center, 322 West South Street, Union



• September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church Street, Spartanburg



• September 28 through October 2 (Daily), 9 a.m.-4 p.m. sponsored by Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, Parking Lot across from the Pelham Medical Center (Old Bank), 2720 Hwy 14, Greer (Greenville and Spartanburg)



• September 29, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by Abbeville Area Medical Center, Abbeville Shopping Center (Old Fred’s Parking Lot and soon Abbeville YMCA), 763 Hwy 28 Bypass, Abbeville, SC



• September 29, 8 a.m.-12 Noon, sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville



• October 2 and October 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., sponsored by PRISMA Health Upstate, Brookwood Church, 580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville (Updated hours effective October 2)

Permanent Testing Sites

There are currently 241 permanent testing sites across the state, many open seven days a week. Find a permanent testing location near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.