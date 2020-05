FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – During a media briefing Friday afternoon, Dr. Traxler with DHEC announced their contact tracing website is now live.

Contact tracing involves health care staff working with a patient with suspected or confirmed infection to help them recall everyone they have had close contact with while they may have been infectious.

Health care staff then warn those who may have been exposed as quickly as possible.

You can visit the site by clicking here.