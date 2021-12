DHEC to provide vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WSPA) – South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing across the Upstate.

DHEC said the clinics will begin on Dec. 20 and will end on Dec. 26.

DHEC supports the CDC’s recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

DHEC vaccine clinics

Monday December 20 through Thursday December 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Anderson County Health Dept, 220 McGee Road, Anderson

Tuesday December 21 and Thursday December 23, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Abbeville County Health Dept, 909 W Greenwood Street, Suite 2, Abbeville

Tuesday December 21, Wednesday December 22, and Thursday December 23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Broad River Electric Co-Op, 811 Hamrick Street, Gaffney

Tuesday December 21, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Greenville County Health Dept, 200 University Ridge, Greenville {EVENING HOURS}

Tuesday December 21, Wednesday December 22, and Thursday December 23, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Piedmont Technical College, 376 Emerald Road N, Greenwood

Tuesday December 21, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Oconee County Health Dept, 609 Townville Street, Seneca {EVENING HOURS}

Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday December 22, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Shaver Recreation Complex, 698 West South 4th Street, Seneca

Tuesday December 21, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m., Pickens County Health Dept, 200 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens {EVENING HOURS}

Tuesday December 21 and Thursday December 23, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) Northside, 220 College St, Spartanburg

Tuesday December 21 and Wednesday December 22, 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Union Recreation Center, 111 Thomas Street, Union

Wednesday December 22, 3:30 p.m.-5 p.m., Union County Health Dept, 115 Thomas Street, Union

Free COVID-19 testing

DHEC is sponsoring testing that is free.  Find a free DHEC testing location near you, here. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here. 

There is testing site sponsored by DHEC Upstate and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System at the Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church St., Spartanburg.  For Dec. 20 through Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m.to 4:30 p.m.

Abbeville Area Medical Center is offering a free drive-thru testing and vaccinations in partnership with DHEC every Monday from 8 a.m. to12 p.m. at 901 West Greenwood Street, Suite #6, Abbeville.