Drive-thru career fair scheduled for Apr. 28 at the Haywood Mall

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Career Center of the Southeast is hosting a drive-thru career fair Wednesday in the parking lot of the Haywood Mall.

Multiple companies will be at the career fair to provide information on employment opportunities and free community resources.

There will also be free giveaways and drawings.

The fair will be held on April 28 from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

Space is limited and attendees must register.

Employers at the event include: