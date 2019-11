(WSPA) – When elections roll around, there’s always some questions voters have: What precinct am I in? Who’s running?

Well, we’ve got you covered, with voter information for folks in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

South Carolina voters click here for more info: https://www.scvotes.org/

North Carolina voters click here for more info: https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html https://www.ncsbe.gov/index.html

Georgia voters click here for more info: https://sos.ga.gov/index.php/elections