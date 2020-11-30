Greenlink phasing in later service hours in December

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Greenlink announced they would begin a phased plan to extend service hours for its fixed routes in December.

The following routes will operate from 5:30 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning in December:

502: White Horse

503: Poinsett

504: Anderson

507: Augusta

Greenlink anticipates phasing in later service hours for all remaining routes in early 2021, but additional bus drivers are needed. For those interested, Greenlink now offers a bus operator in training program.