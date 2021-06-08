Greenville Co. Schools, Prisma Health to host summer school COVID vaccine events

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools and Prisma Health will hold summer school COVID-19 vaccine events at Greenville County high schools.

Prisma will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older. From 1-1:30 p.m., vaccines will be given inside the building for high school students and staff attending or working summer school.

From 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., vaccines will be administered via drive-thru car line for community members, other staff members, and students ages 12+.

Students ages 12-15 will need parents or legal guardian present to sign the consent. Verification of parental consent will be required for students ages 16-17.

Vaccine Schedule:
Tuesday, June 8  Hillcrest and Woodmont
Monday, June 14  Greer, Blue Ridge, and Riverside
Tuesday, June 15  Travelers Rest and Berea
Thursday, June 17  Carolina, Greenville, and Southside
Monday, June 28  Eastside, Wade Hampton, and JL Mann (including Mauldin High students)

