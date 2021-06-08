Greenville Co. Schools, Prisma Health to host summer school COVID vaccine events

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Schools and Prisma Health will hold summer school COVID-19 vaccine events at Greenville County high schools.
Prisma will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for ages 12 and older. From 1-1:30 p.m., vaccines will be given inside the building for high school students and staff attending or working summer school.
From 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., vaccines will be administered via drive-thru car line for community members, other staff members, and students ages 12+.
Students ages 12-15 will need parents or legal guardian present to sign the consent. Verification of parental consent will be required for students ages 16-17.
Vaccine Schedule:
Tuesday, June 8 Hillcrest and Woodmont
Monday, June 14 Greer, Blue Ridge, and Riverside
Tuesday, June 15 Travelers Rest and Berea
Thursday, June 17 Carolina, Greenville, and Southside
Monday, June 28 Eastside, Wade Hampton, and JL Mann (including Mauldin High students)