GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved Tuesday that schools will provide free meals to students that qualify for reduced meal plans.

The district said the reduced meal plans will remain free until the end of the school year.

Families that are eligible must apply to receive the option.

The district mentioned that families with children already receiving free meals from other assistance programs do not need to submit an application.

Contact the Greenville County Schools Food and Nutrition Services Office for more information regarding free and reduced meal applications.