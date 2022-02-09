Greenville County Sheriff’s Office briefing on December officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released a briefing on an officer involved shooting that happened in December.

We previously reported deputies responded to an address on McCall Road in Simpsonville after receiving a domestic violence call.

Once deputies arrived scene, they learned that the suspect 38-year-old Matthew David Snyder, had fled the scene armed.

Negotiations ultimately failed and officers were engaged in a firefight just before 11:00 p.m.

Snyder was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital from his injuries Sunday night at 11:32 p.m.