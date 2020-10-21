Heaters needed at The Salvation Army in Spartanburg

Links We Mentioned

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
salvation army logo_286519

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Heaters are needed at The Salvation Army of Spartanburg to help those in need for the Winter season.

As the Fall season begins to cool the air many people who come to The Salvation Army for help are needing heaters to stay warm. The Salvation Army is asking the public to help with this need by purchasing a small heater and bringing it to the 1529 John B. White Sr. Blvd. address so that they can be given to persons in need.

“We are already getting request for assistance with heaters,” Nisha Bhatti, Director of Social Services said. “If donors can help us with this need before Winter arrives it would be a great help to those in need.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories