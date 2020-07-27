Helpful web links, numbers for information during COVID-19 pandemic

(WSPA) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many people have reached out about who to contact for more information on things such as filing for unemployment, business resources, and free school meal information.

Below you’ll find a list we’ve compiled of helpful contact information:

DHEC Free Mobile Testing Clinics

Pandemic Crisis Services Response Coalition

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

South Carolina Emergency Management Division

Child Care Vouchers for Essential Workers

  • As part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) child care assistance may be available for parents who are considered essential employees during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In order to qualify, you must be an essential worker, you must need child care so you may continue to report to work, and you must complete a child care application. For the purposes of this child care assistance program, the term “essential services” or “essential staff” is not a matter of which businesses are allowed to remain open or not.  This assistance is for workers who are essential with respect to the actual COVID-19 emergency and response.  In other words, those engaged in providing essential services (health care workers, first responders, commercial transport, critical state government operations); individuals involved in making sure the public has access to critical services (food, water, gas, utilities, sanitation, medical, child care); and critical infrastructure operations (communications, child care, national guard mobilization, transportation).
  • To apply, email christi.jeffcoat@dss.sc.gov. Provide your name and contact info. Please place “Essential Employee Child Care Request” in the subject line.

IRS launches ‘Get My Payment’ tool to track your stimulus payment

Get in touch with Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office with questions on your stimulus payment

  • Call 202-224-3121 for the Congressional Switchboard

Economic Impact payments

Unemployment information

Prisma Health Virtual Visit

Business resources including non-essential closure list, clarification, and small business loan information

School closure, e-learning, and free school meal information

South Carolina Department of Revenue

How to report price gouging in SC

Professional licensure and regulation updates

COVID-19 Resources specific to senior citizens

Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services

Georgia Department of Public Health

Coronavirus information from The White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FEMA

Duke Energy COVID-19 Updates

Drug and alcohol abuse information, including online recovery resources

National Suicide Hotline

Coronavirus on our website, WSPA.COM

Need help? List of hotline numbers and web links on WSPA.com

