Helpful web links, numbers for information during COVID-19 pandemic

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- The NCAA announced this week that, for the first time ever, Spartanburg will host NCAA tournaments. The tournaments, awarded to bids from OneSpartanburg, Inc., are the 2024 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Regionals (Nov. 9, 2024), the 2024 NCAA Division II Field Hockey Championship Semifinals and Finals (Nov. 22-24, 2024) and the 2025 NCAA Division III Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championship Finals (Nov. 22, 2025).

The cross country tournaments will be held in partnership with Converse College. Events will utilize facilities at the Roger Milliken Center.